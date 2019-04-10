We have set the stage right to defend the title-Laiser coach

National basketball boys’ champions Laiser Hill coach Marcus Wambua believes they have set the stage for title defence as the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association Term One Games enter the second day today at Shimo La Tewa.

Wambua sentiments come after the Rift Valley outfit humiliated Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa 82-33 in Pool ‘A’ match.

The champions will now play Alliance from Central Region who had defeated Darul Hikma of North Eastern 77-17 in another Pool ‘A’ match today at the same venue.

Wambua at the same time said the players will have to settle early in the subsequent matches having taken time in the opener. “The boys took longer to settle but put the act together in the second to pull through,” said Wambua.

He added: “We are looking forward to defending our title and of course get set for the East African show. We are hopeful of good results.” In the girls' category, St. Brigit’s Girls, Kitale whitewashed North Eastern 122- 2 in their opening match.

The side, coached by Alex Wasike, will take on White House from Coast today in Pool ‘B’ as they seek to extend their good start to the event.

North Eastern have a herculean task today against Tigoi as they seek to make amends to their poor start. Wasike said tough competition from Trans Nzioa region had given them a good platform ahead of the games.

He said: “Our aim is to emerge winners in our group so as to avoid any possible early clash with defending champion Kaya Tiwi.” In other results, Western’s Tigoi Girls came from behind to beat Barchando Girls from Nyanza 75-43.

The Nyanza outfit had led 33-29 at half-time before surrendering the lead to succumb to Tigoi.

Tigoi’s coach Ken Egovwa was impressed with Day-One results saying: “I’m happy with the team’s effort in the opening match and we look forward to extending the good start in the subsequent matches as our intention is to challenge for the title.”