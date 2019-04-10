EYES ON AFRICA GAMES

Nairobi Water form big the bulk of the national women's handball provisional squad

Nairobi Water Queens' Tracy Awino shoots against Kenyatta University during their league match recently at Kaloleni
Nairobi Queens women’s team form the bulk of the provisional squad of 21 national team players currently in training ahead of the All Africa Games qualifiers set for April 22-28 at the Makerere University Indoor Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The team which is training at the Nyayo Stadium under the stewardship of Jack Ochieng will be muscling for the only slot against  Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt and hosts Uganda

Ochieng said the stakes are high ahead of the bonanza set for between August 23 to September 3 in Rabat, Morocco and they are leaving nothing to chance as they seek to make the cut. 

“I have 21 players in the training and so far the players are doing pretty well. Thanks to the recently concluded Kenya Handball Federation national league, the players are physically fit and generally, we are in the business of ensuring they gel well ahead of time,” said Ochieng.

He added: “We will face worthy opponents but we hope to  retain the Zone 5 Championships and qualify for the All Africa Games.”

Brenda Ariviza,  Gladys Chillo, Faith Mukala, Valarie Adhiambo, Tracy Awion, Brenda Musambai, Monica Adala, Elizabeth Kimei, Jane Waithera, Melvin Akinyi, Mitchelle Oyoo, Modesta Ouma and Winnie Mienda are all drawn from back-to-back league champions Nairobi Queens.

National Cereals and Produce Board have contributed Rose Adhiambo, Blessing Nyawira and Regina Waithera while Ulinzi will have Sarah Wasike, Lucy Mureithi and Caren Lutengea. Kenyatta University and Mt Kenya University have each contributed  Mercy Katola and Philemona Olilo respectively.

 

