Kirui bags February Sjak/StarTimes award

National Cross country champion Amos Kirui is the February Sports personality of Month award winner.

Kirui, who beat a strong field to win the senior men’s 10Km race at the Eldoret Sports Club edged out 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri and Ivory Coast rally winner Manvir Baryan for the coveted award.

Kirui is the 20th recipient of the award which started in 2017. Kirui recieved Sh100,000 a trophy and a 43 inch StarTimes TV for his sterling effort and was delighted to receive the award.

"I am honoured to be the recipient of this award. It will motivate me to do even better in my future races,” said Kirui.

He said beating the likes of former world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor was no mean feat. “It was a tough race but I planned myself accordingly and my tactics were good,” added Kirui.

He has now set his sights on the Doha Diamond League next month and World Athletics Challenge in Nanjing at the end of May as he prepares for the World Championships in Qatar in September.

"My target is to represent the country in the 3,000m steeplechase race and I’m working hard towards that goal,” added Kirui.