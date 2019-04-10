Well done

Kirui bags February Sjak/StarTimes award

In Summary

• Beating the likes of former world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor was no mean feat — Kirui

• Kirui has now set his sights on the Doha Diamond League next month 

National cross country champion Amos Kirui savours the moment with his SPOM Trophy for February 2019 at Siwot, Keringet Town, Nakuru County
National cross country champion Amos Kirui savours the moment with his SPOM Trophy for February 2019 at Siwot, Keringet Town, Nakuru County
Image: /REUTERS

National Cross country champion Amos Kirui is the February Sports personality of Month award winner.

Kirui, who beat a strong field to win the senior men’s 10Km race at the Eldoret Sports Club edged out 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri and Ivory Coast rally winner Manvir Baryan for the coveted award.

Kirui is the 20th recipient of the award which started in 2017. Kirui recieved Sh100,000 a trophy and a 43 inch StarTimes TV for his sterling effort and was delighted to receive the award.

"I am honoured to be the recipient of this award. It will motivate me to do even better in my future races,” said Kirui.

He said beating the likes of former world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor was no mean feat. “It was a tough race but I planned myself accordingly and my tactics were good,” added Kirui.

He has now set his sights on the Doha Diamond League next month and World Athletics Challenge in Nanjing at the end of May as he prepares for the World Championships in Qatar in September.

"My target is to represent the country in the 3,000m steeplechase race and I’m working hard towards that goal,” added Kirui.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Sports
10 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Western Stima fail to land striker from All Stars
    23m ago Sports

  2. We have set the stage right to defend the title-Laiser coach
    12h ago Sports

  3. Ronaldo fit for Juventus clash with Ajax - Allegri
    12h ago World

  4. Sempala switches from yellow to green
    12h ago Football

  5. Road to Karen Masters heads to Thika Sports Club this ...
    12h ago Golf

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES