Equity's Maina still keen on title defence despite losing dependable duo

National champions Equity Bank coach David Maina remains upbeat that despite losing key players in Hilda Indasi and Samba Mjomba, the bankers will still be a formidable side as they seek to retain their title.

“We are ok with the players we have and are working hard to keep our status as a top side. We will continue rebuilding and I am happy at what is at my disposal now. What I actually need is two more players and all will be fine,” noted Maina.

Equity blanked Kenyatta University Oryx 69-33 over the weekend as Betty Kananu contributed 16 points and Belinda Okoth nailed 16. KU trailed 42-22 at the break and had no answer for the onslaught at United Stats International University courts.

In the men’s category, former national champions Ulinzi Warriors survived a scare to beat young USIU side 55-50 in over-time. Both teams were dead-locked 46-46 in normal time.

Eric Mutoro and John Washiaka had 14 and 12 points for the soldiers. The ‘Tigers’ were led by Fredrick Onono, who nailed game-high 19 points.

“We cornered them and we very unlucky to have fallen in the last minute. I am playing with no established players and will have to get at least two new talents if we are to be competitive. The boys gave their all and I am happy,” said USIU coach Cliff Owuor.

In other matches, Thunder exploded on World Hope 51-43 as Kevin Chogo scored 17 points and Griffin Ligare tossed in another 14. World Hope were pepped by Conrad Wafula who contributed 14. Storms recovered from their Saturday 60-41 loss at the hands of Strathmore University Swords to thrash Zetech University 46-28. on form guard Steffi Ngabire led the way with 13 points for the winners.

In the lower division matches played at the same venue, University of Nairobi Terrorists set a record hitting Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) 100-29 while KU Pirates also thrashed Lions 65-45.

Nibs Feba won 49-38 over Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika, Trailblazers suffered a 73-61 loss at the hands of Blazers while Little Prince hit 4-Christ 66-60.