Equity's Maina still keen on title defence despite losing dependable duo

What I actually need is two more players and all will be fine — noted Maina

Annrose Mandela of KPA dribbles past Hilda Indasi (L) and Mercy Nanyama of Equity Bank during a past match
National champions Equity Bank coach David Maina remains upbeat that despite losing key players in Hilda Indasi and Samba Mjomba, the bankers will still be a formidable side as they seek to retain their title.

“We are ok with the players we have and are working hard to keep our status as a top side. We will continue rebuilding and I am happy at what is at my disposal now. What I actually need is two more players and all will be fine,” noted Maina.

Equity blanked Kenyatta University Oryx 69-33 over the weekend as Betty Kananu contributed 16 points and Belinda Okoth nailed 16. KU trailed 42-22 at the break and had no answer for the onslaught at United Stats International University courts.

In the men’s category, former national champions Ulinzi Warriors survived a scare to beat young USIU side 55-50 in over-time. Both teams were dead-locked 46-46 in normal time.

Eric Mutoro and John Washiaka had 14 and 12 points for the soldiers. The ‘Tigers’ were led by Fredrick Onono, who nailed game-high 19 points.

“We cornered them and we very unlucky to have fallen in the last minute. I am playing with no established players and will have to get at least two new talents if we are to be competitive. The boys gave their all and I am happy,” said USIU coach Cliff Owuor.

In other matches, Thunder exploded on World Hope 51-43 as Kevin Chogo scored 17 points and Griffin Ligare tossed in another 14. World Hope were pepped by Conrad Wafula who contributed 14. Storms recovered from their Saturday 60-41 loss at the hands of Strathmore University Swords to thrash Zetech University 46-28. on form guard Steffi Ngabire led the way with 13 points for the winners.

In the lower division matches played at the same venue, University of Nairobi Terrorists set a record hitting Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) 100-29 while KU Pirates also thrashed Lions 65-45.

Nibs Feba won 49-38 over Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika, Trailblazers suffered a 73-61 loss at the hands of Blazers while Little Prince hit 4-Christ 66-60.

 

by DANN O’WERRE
Sports
10 April 2019 - 05:00

