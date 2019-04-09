We will not allow champions status cloud our heads, Kaya Tiwi assistant coach

Defending national basketball champions Kaya Tiwi assistant coach Robert Aran has said they will not be overconfident when they line up against Mua Girls as the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association Term 1 Games get underway at the Shimo La Tewa in Mombasa County, today.

Aran said the fact that their opponents made it to the nationals is a clear indication that they are not pushovers and therefore they will give the tie the seriousness it deserves.

“We will not underrate our opponents of the day. Yes we are the champions but we will not allow it to cloud our heads. It’s our first match of the tournament and we therefore want to start on a bright note ,”observed Aran.

The Coastal side who headline Pool ‘B’ alongside Buru Buru girls and Loreto Limuru will relay on captain Yvonne Atieno, Lilian Akinyi, Vida Adhiambo and Diana Moraa.

Others are newcomers Barbara Diana and Valarie Akinyi who joined the school this year from Nyanza and Aran said they have been impressive and should be the players to look out for in the tournament.

Kaya will then play Buruburu tomorrow before they cross swords with Loreto on Thursday.

In other matches today, Tigoi take on newcomers Barchando as North Eastern representatives play St Brigids.

In the boy’s category, last year's losing finalists Sigalame from Western Region will be keen to better their performance when they face debutants Agoro from Nyanza Region.

Sigalame had a good run during the last year championship in Embu but later succumbed to title holders Laiser Hill 65-50 in the final.

Sigalame, who are drawn in Pool ‘B’ will then parade against Dagoretti tomorrow before wrapping up the group stage matches with a tie against Mururiiri from Eastern Region.

In Pool 'A' Alliance battle a team from North Eastern while Agha Khan Academy from Coast host champions Laiser.

Alliance will then play Agha Khan tomorrow before Laiser take a team from N.E.

In boys' handball, champions Kimilili take on Mbooni in Pool ‘B’ in the highlight of the day with eyes on Mbooni coach Abunde Juma, who switched allegiance from Kimilili early this year.

Kimili will then play Kanywanga tomorrow before they play a team from N. E on Thursday.

In Pool ‘A’, Saniak from Rift Valley play Mang'u as Hospital Hill take on hosts White House.

In the girls’ category, White House welcome champions Moi Girls Kamusinga, Dagoretti play Kirigara in Pool ‘B’, Kahuho take on Sega with Kirandich squaring it off with a team from North Eastern in Pool ‘A’.