The Invincibles have become the Invisibles

It was put to Unai Emery a few days ago that a top four finish, which used to be a minimum requirement for Arsenal, is somehow considered an achievement and that the club’s aim ought to be much higher.

He muttered a few meaningless platitudes about having won championships in Paris and Seville, though here was a performance which laid bare once again how far the club have fallen from the one which once represented cussedness, fight, creativity and swagger.

The numbers tell the story of a side who have won ten successive games in the sanctity of their own home and managed just five away all season, but two vignettes in the first half’s dying moments revealed infinitely more.

The £350,000-a-week Mesut Ozil had found comfortable possession just inside Everton’s half with only the 36-year-old Phil Jagielka between him and Alexandre Lacazette, who was racing on ahead of him. Ozil played a square ball to Sead Kolasinac.

Two minutes later, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in possession, Ozil powering ahead and opportunity knocked once again. Another square ball. The most that could be said is that Ozil expressed some frustration with the decision-making of the Armenian, one of Emery’s many invisibles. What was most striking about an opening 45 minutes in which Arsenal resembled anything but a team aspiring to a top four finish was the pitiful indifference.

There was no reaction from Ozil when Everton defender Bernard stole possession as he tried to work a short corner for Arsenal. None from Mkhitaryan when his ball out to Kolasinac sailed into touch. In an utterly baffling interpretation of events, Emery displayed very few complaints and somehow managed to conclude that things were not so bad. It was not the afternoon’s only unfathomable piece of judgement.

Ozil, who has taken his share of criticism in recent years, was an occasional contributor to a game from which 11 of his 46 passes went forward and from he was withdrawn after 73 minutes. Yet he was deployed so deep by Emery that he set foot in Everton’s area just three times. He was within five yards of it on only six occasions.

Other strategies seemed odd. No team has shipped more goals from set pieces than Everton in the Premier League this season, with their 14 conceded pointing to a weakness Arsenal could exploit. Emery’s team generally took their corners short. Every possible marginal gain needs to be pursued at a time in the season like this.

Yet we just saw Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi struggling dreadfully against the pace and invention of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a first half midfield of Mkhitaryan and Matteo Guendouzi lacking any muscularity. The only player who emerged with any merit was Aaron Ramsey, kept back until half time.

His arrival provided some impetus, even though he ballooned over a chance which fell to him after he drove forward early in the second half. He demanded the ball, provided the leadership of which this side often seem bereft when events are running against them and called into question why Arsenal are willing to let him go.

A re-shaped 4-2-3-1 formation, accommodating Ramsey in central midfield, had more balance, but in truth, Arsenal were nowhere, fortunate to escape from something more embarrassing by Richarlison, Bernardo and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s failures to convert cast-iron chances.

Even amid the struggle of the late Wenger era, Arsenal could expect better than this. It was only the third time in 24 matches that Everton have beaten them.

Arsenal will fall behind Chelsea, into fifth place, if Maurizio Sarri’s team win tonight and the inconvenient truth is that failure to recover that top four place next month will carry a cost of up to £60m.

There was a time, ten years ago, when Arsenal’s new stadium was an emblem of their local superiority, and supposedly the launch-pad for commercial growth.

They can no longer claim architectural pre-eminence in North London and Tottenham’s commercial deals are also outstripping their own. Spurs reaching the Champions League at Arsenal’s expense next month would almost certain make them the bigger earning club.

There will have to be an improvement away from home in the few short weeks ahead. Four of their last six games are away, with difficult trips to Leicester, Wolves and Watford to come. The only evidence of fight came from Emery, squaring up to Marco Silva after Mustafa’s sneaky challenge on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which bundled the forward out of touch near the dug-outs. Ozil joined in, throwing a shirt at the Everton bench.

The Spaniard’s players lingered on the pitch in the sunshine at the end and some returned to the dressing rooms bare-torsoed, clutching Everton jerseys: mementos of their day out. There was a time when a performance like this would have presaged a sense of deep shame; players who could not be out of the place fast enough.