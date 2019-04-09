Sofapaka coach still hopeful of catching up with Gor Mahia

After a double from deadly Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba secured a vital win at Zoo Kericho as Sofapaka kept pace with leaders Gor Mahia, coach John Baraza has asserted that his team is very much in the race for the SportPesa Premier League title with four points separating them and the defending champions.

Despite playing two games more, Baraza is not moved by the gap as he anticipates K’Ogalo to falter along the way and his side will have a chance to pounce. Baraza insisted that it was too early to write them off as they have the capacity to challenge the defending champions, who could widen the gap to 10 should they win their games inhand. Sofapaka have played 21 matches while Gor have played 19

“It’s too early to write us off just because we have played more games. It is possible to close in on them and surpass them. This is football and no one knows how they will perform in their next match,” insisted Baraza.

Tomorrow, Sofapaka clash with Ulinzi Stars, who were beaten 1-0 by AFC Leopards on Sunday. Despite that defeat, former coach Dunstan Nyaudo believes his successor, Benjamin Nyangweso, is the right man to take them forward.Nyangweso replaced him in the head coach’s position and Nyaudo now the technical director,and whiis also set to lead the team’s scouting says the club stands to gain a lot from his and Nyangweso’s experience.

“Nyangweso is experienced and knows quite well the challenge ahead of him. He takes the team midway through the season and needs to settle in very fast. I will be around to assist him at his initiative because we are both eyeing the success and well-being of the team,” he remarked. "He is experienced at this level and I believe working together will be great for the team. There is a lot to achieve this season; it calls for dedication."

Nyaudo took the reigns in 2018 to lead the team to a fourth finish and was named the runners up Coach of the Year at the 2018 KPL Awards.