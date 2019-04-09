Prisons rue missed chances in defeat to Nemo Stars

Kenya Prisons’ were leftruing their missed chances after falling 3-1 (25-20,25-17,19-25,26-24) to a much-improved Nemo Stars of Uganda in their classification match at the ongoing African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

David Lung’aho’s will now play the winner between Asaria and El Etihad both of Libyain the position 7 and 8 play –offs tomorrow.

Prisons and Nemo had been bundled out of the last four on Sunday after losing their respective ties of the last eight.

It was an incredible win for Nemo Stars who had surprisingly beaten General Service Unit of Kenya in the group stages of Pool D. Prisons fell to Smouha of Egypt 3-0 (25-15,25-22,25-21) in one of the quarter-final, while Nemo had succumbed to Ahly Tripoli of Libya 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-19) in the quarterfinal to set up an East African affair.

On other hand, local champions GSU beat UCU of Uganda 3-0 to book a date with Gisagare of Rwanda in the classification tie of position 9/10 today.

The Kenyan GSU had made it to play offs 9-10 after their 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-22) win over Uganda’s UCU in the 9-12 play- off.

UCU were struggling as GSU scored point after point in the 2nd set. UCU had lost their energy and solutions to the GSU onslaught.

And then, there was a spark of fight with an amazing rally and defence and a couple of super-spikes, as GSU nailed the significant points to win the match 3-0.

The Rwandese side on other hand won against Police VIof Botswana 3-1 (25-17,25-19,14-25 ,25-21).