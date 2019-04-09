Chipu to play three build matches ahead Junior Rugby Trophy

Fresh from steering the Kenya Under 20 side to the Junior Rugby World Trophy over the weekend, coach Paul Odera has revealed the team will play three build up matches ahead of the Brazilian event.

The calibre of the opposition is yet to be identified but Odera was hopeful of competitive games against good quality sides.

Odera said the matches are key in order for the side to be competitive at the global event in July.

"It's crucial that we get some games under our belt to help us make a good account of ourselves at the Junior World rugby trophy in Brazil,” said Odera.

Odera is set to meet the top brass of the Kenya Rugby Union on plans for the team for the world event.

"We have a meeting later in the course of the week to see what needs to be done in terms of build up matches and training camps for the boys,” added Odera.

He hailed the performance of his charges especially in decision making and defence in the 21-18 upset win over Namibia in Sunday's final.

"Our half backs were superb. They made the right calls in the match,” he added.

Odera also hailed the fortitude of the boys, who had very limited training sessions compared to Namibia.

“These boys played their first match on Thursday against Tunisia and you are must looking at getting your combinations right and systems but to do it in two game is remarkable," noted Odera.

Odera said areas of improvement include the line-out and kicking for points.

"Our line-outs did not function at 100 per cent and it's one area we have to improve and we left 12 points on the pitch so its an area we must get right before we go Brazil,” added Odera.

Kenya last hosted the Junior Rugby World trophy in 2009 and finished fourth with Romania winning the title.

Some of the top players to emerge from that tournament and are still playing are sevens powerhouse Oscar Ouma, Patrice Agunda and Curtis Lilako.