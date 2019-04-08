Kenyans dominate road running circuit

Kenyan athletes were in dominant form as they clinched victories in a number of marathons and road races across the world over the weekend.

In Rotterdam, race favourite Marius Kipserem notched his upset victory in 2:06:11 to knock more than three minutes from the previous career best of 2:09:21 he set when winning the Hefei Marathon last October, one of three Chinese marathons he won in 2015.

Joining him on the podium were two runners who made their debuts over the distance in Rotterdam: 22-year-old Ethiopian Solomon Deksisa, who finished second in 2:06:22, and Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui, who was third in 2:07:22.

“I am very happy with this race,” Kipserem said. “After 30K it was tough and I asked the others to push together. After that I felt strong again and that’s why I could win here.”

Kirui was the most astonished man on the podium.“This is wonderful,” said Kirui, the 2012 world junior 10,000m bronze medallist.

“I was expecting a time of 2:09 in my first marathon, not yet 2:07. But I was well prepared.”

In Istanbul,Ruth Chepngetich clocked 1:05:30 to smash her own course record at the Vodafone Half Marathon,

Running with Kenyan compatriot Dorcas Jepchirchir through the opening five kilometres in 15:11, Chepngetich broke away soon thereafter, scorching through the 10km checkpoint in 30:33, 17 seconds clear of 21-year-old Jepchirchir, her nearest challenger.

In the men's race, 22-year-old Benard Ngeno fought back Ethiopian Abayneh Degu's late race challenge to secure his second half marathon victory of the year, clocking 59:56.

Degu was second in 59:58, knocking more than a minute from his previous best of 1:01:01, while Hillary Kipchumba finished third, another three seconds back in 1:00:01.

In South Korea, Felix Kipchirchir smashed the course record at the Daegu Marathon.

Breaking from compatriot Kennedy Cheboror after the 35th kilometre, Kipchirchir forged on to a 2:05:33 victory to break the course record of 2:06:29 set by Abraham Kiptum in 2018.

Meanwhile, Nancy Kiprop produced the outstanding performance of the 36th Vienna City Marathonon when she broke the women’s course record by over a minute and a half in running 2:22:12.

Kiprop led a Kenyan clean sweep of the podium with all three women setting personal bests. Angela Tanui was runner-up in 2:25:37 and Maurine Chepkemoi third in 2:26:16.

In the men’s race Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba won with a personal best of 2:06:56, improving his lifetime best by almost four minutes.

Kenyans Silas Mwetich and Racheal Mutgaa cruised to victories at the HAJ Hannover Marathon, an IAAF Silver Label road race, on Sunday (7).

Mwetich, 22, clocked 2:09:37 to take the race after running away after the 35 kilometre mark, clipping more than seven minutes from his previous personal best.

Hosea Kipkemboi of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Debas Alebachew Wale finished second and third with 2:10:40 and 2:10:57 respectively. Germany’s Arne Gabius was a distant seventh in 2:14:29.

In the women’s race, Mutgaa took command after the 35th kilometre. The 31-year-old clocked a course record of 2:26:15, lowering her own career best from 2:28:39.