Kenya staring at another Victoria series defeat

Kenya are staring at another series defeat after falling to Zibambwe and Uganda in their Victoria Women Cricket series in Kampala, Uganda.

In both matches, coach Lameck Onyango kept his faith in his long time trusted lieutenants, who failed to return the favour.

Against Zimbabwe, Kenya managed only 96 for 9 in pursuit for 103. Kenya were deep into the run rate when the scores were 60 for 2 after 12 overs. And with experienced player Sharon Juma and Margaret Banja in the middle and experience of Daisy Wairimu, Mercyline Adhiambo and Sylvia Kinyua still in the dugout, Kenya were poised for their second ever victory over the south African nation.

But when Banja was bowled in the 13th over, the gates of collapse were opened and Kenya were 60 for 4 at one stage and then 68 for 7 with all the experience back in the dugout.

Vanessa Adhiambo saved Kenya more embarrassment with 15 at number eight. Kinyua and Wairimu were all dismissed trying to play across the line after they had put under pressure with the bowlers.

Earlier in the match, there had been a number of misfields that led Zimbabwe to the total in an inning that was once again dominated by the senior players.

Apart from three overs spell from Teresia Wanjiku, all the remaining overs were taken over by the senior players. In the second match against the hosts coach Onyango dropped Esther Wangare for Monica Ndambi.

With her inclusion, she was expected to spice up the batting but she was dropped down the pecking order as she batted last as Kenya were all out for 76 in pursuit for 110. Once again Kenya blew their chances in both innings by letting the hosts off the hook.

In the first inning, Kenya had left Uganda in trouble at 30 for 3 after six over but a number of misfields, change of bowling and inaccuracy saw the hosts add on 80 in 13 overs. In the chase, Kenya once again had nothing to write about as apart from an opening and second wicket stands that both produced 19 runs, Kenya failed to put on any meaningful partnerships. There were four ducks in the inning including a golden one to Juma.