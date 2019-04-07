Kenya Prisons team ready for quarter finals today

Prisons Kenya men's volleyball team swept aside Rukinzo of Burundi 3-0(25-16,25-7,25-21)in their last pool C match to set up a quater-final clash against hosts Smouha on Sunday in the ongoing African Club championship in Cairo, Egypt.

With the Saturday win, the Kenyans finished second with 11 points behind pool leader Al Swehly.

The warders went into Saturday final Pool C match needing a win for them to finish second and sail through.

It was a great reaction from Prisons who showed their prowess to brush aside the Burundians by straight sets to set up a quarterfinals date with Smouha of Egypt on Sunday.

Teams coach David Lung'aho said they were under pressure to qualify for the last and hailed the players for a good show."We are glad that we are the only Kenyan team to qualify for the the next stage and we are thankful to God and the many fans who have wished us well. However we know the match against Smaouha is going to be tough but the players are motivated and we will put our right foot forward and hopefully we qualify for the semi final." said Lung'aho.

Meanwhile, neighbors Nemo Stars of Uganda defied odds to upset Asaria of Libya 3-0(25-20,25-23,25-17) to top Pool D and in many years to finally qualify for the last eight.

Stars started with a bang from the initial stages to announce their presence to the Libyans winning the 1st set 25-20. Asaria threaten in early 2nd set, however Nemo regrouped to defend well for 25-23 win.

It was all smiles for the Ugandan outfit as they dominate the 3rd set 25-17.