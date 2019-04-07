Duale scores two goals during friendly football match

Garissa sports lovers will now be able to enjoy themselves following the launch of a centre in the county.

Garrisa Township MP Aden Duale and local football officials attended the launch on Sunday and held an inaugural match.

Duale took to social media to reveal the launch, saying, "As a striker and captain, I managed to score two goals as we played at the new Sansiro Sports Centre, Garissa."

"The stadium will provide the youth with an alternative productive activity that will deter them from engaging in illegal acts."

The new stadium will go a long way in boosting sports activities in an area that in the past was considered a far away frontier, but has been coming to the fore in recent years via the school games and corporate sponsored federation initiatives like Chapa Dimba.

"Its a great occasion seeing the reality that counties are determined to build sports infrastructure to harness budding sports talent at the grassroots. The future of sports and football in particular is bright," FKF official Michael Ouma said.

Last year, the county hosted the Chapa Dimba games at the Garissa University College, with local club Ifpro among the partcipants.

The next tourney to be hosted in the region will now almost certainly be at the new facility.

Several sports centres have been opened in recent times, including in Narok, Meru and Machakos.

World class facilities like Kasarani and Nyayo stadia have been undergoing renovations with the former now open for business hosting international events including the IAAF under 18 championships.

Other famous venues like Ruaraka stadium have suffered neglect.