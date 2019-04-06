Shujaa relegated to challenge trophy at Hong Kong Sevens

Kenya Sevens were relegated to the Challenge trophy after losing all three matches of the Hong Kong sevens yesterday.

Following their 22--5 loss to Fiji on Friday, Paul Murunga's charges were put to the sword on by World champions New Zealand losing 36-0 and 28-12 to Australia.

In the match against the Kiwis, Shujaa were no match for the world champions who scored six tries. Powerhouse winger Joe Ravouvou scored a brace with Regan ware crossing the whitewash twice as Joe Webber and Skipper Scott Curry scored once each.

New Zealand led 12-0 at halftime.

Kenya had no luck against the Aussie outfit in their third game as they were outscored four tries to two. Harry Hutchinson landed twice with Maurice Longbottom and Laclan Miller getting on the score sheet. Lewis Holland added four conversions. Bush Mwale and Jeff Oluoch scored a try each for Kenya.

Australia led 21-0 at the break.

Kenya face Canada tomorrow at 5:36am in the challenge trophy quarters.