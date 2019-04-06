Prisons arrest Espoire in Cairo

Kenya Prisons’ men’s volleyball beat Espoire of Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17) yesterday to set one foot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Club Championship Cairo, Egypt.

The win against Espoire saw them bag three points and move to second position with eight points.

In a post match interview coach David Lung’aho said: "It was a tough match but I am glad we emerged winners. Espoire has many players who play in the national team and have featured in this event for a very long time but all in all, I’m thankful to God and the many fans who have wished us well and we can only remain positive ahead of tomorrow’s (today) match.”

After losing on match Day Two to Al Swehly, the Kenyans redoubled their efforts to win their coming games. Their victory against Espoire takes their wins to three while Espoire have managed two wins from Pool ‘C’.

On other hand local champions General Service Unit beat University of Zimbabwe 3-0 (25-11,25-14,25-18) yesterday. The paramilitary side will take on VC Mwangaza of Ivory Coastin their final Pool ‘D’ match today.