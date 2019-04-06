Kenya Cup playoff slots up for grabs

Three Kenya Cup playoff slots are up for grabs as the league phase comes to an end today in various venues across the country.

All eyes will be at the Impala Club where third-placed Quins face off against seventh-placed Nondies at 2pm.

This will pave way for a clash between hosts Impala against table toppers Kabras at 4pm. Both matches will be televised live by Bamba Sport.

Mwamba, who lie fifth on the log with 44 points, face a tricky encounter against Menengai Oilers at the Nakuru showground while sixth-placed Nakluru RFC, on 42 points, have a date with Mean Machine at the latter's backyard.

The fixture of interest will be the Nondies vs Quins clash with the White Shirts requiring a win and other results to go their way to qualify for the playoffs . Nondies, level on points with Nakuru, have lost their last three fixtures to seriously dent their playoffs hopes. They lost 29-22 to Mamba, 30-17 to Menengai Oilers and 50-5 to KCB last month.

Head coach Willis Ojal termed today's game as a win or burst encounter.

"We know what is required if we are to make it to the playoffs. It's a tough game but the boys are up for it and we will give it our best shot,” said Ojal.

Ojal will rely on Belamy Kola, Frank Mutuku, Fidel Oloo and Steven Odhiambo in the forwards with Ian Mabwa, Benji Marshall and Moses Begi the key actors in the backs.

Quins will be aiming to solidify third spot on the log and a point against their rivals will be enough. Head coach Charles Cadovillis has made three changes for today's showdown. Skipper Peter Misango, prop Melvin Thairu and fullback Pius Shiundu will start while Frank Wanyama moves from midfield to the open wing with Willy Ambaka on the blind wing.

When the two sides met in December at the Lions Den in Ruaraka, Quins thrashed Nondies 32-13.

With Mean machine already relegated to the championship, the spotlight will be on the duel pitting Strathmore Leos and Blak Blad at Madaraka. Blad are on 18 points with Starthmore on 14. The hosts need a bonus point and deny the visitors losing bonus point to be certain of their Kenya Cup status next season.

Fixtures Kenya Cup

Nondies vs Quins(Impala club) Live 2pm

Impala vs Kabras Impala club) Live 4pm

Mean Machine vs Nakuru(UON) 4pm,

Homeboyz vs KCB Jamhuri park 4pm,

Oilers vs Mwamba Nakuru showground 4pm,

Leos vs Blak Blad Madaraka 4pm