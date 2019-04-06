Can Swamis save face against Kanbis?

Swamibapa will look for redemption when they take on Kanbis in the final of the NPCA 50 Overs Knockout tournament at the Nairobi Sikh Union grounds tomorrow.

Last time these two teams met, it was Kanbis who emerged victorious and this time too they will look to extract a similar result against their arch-rivals.

For the Rajesh Bhudia-led side, a win over the Jamhuri High School based side will not only crown them as champions but will also make them treble champions for the 2018-19 season after having bagged the 50 Overs league in October and the T20 tournament last month.

Furthermore, they would be looking to extend their winning streak over Swamibapa to five this season. On the other hand, Maurice Ouma and his men apart from looking to avenge their previous defeats against Kanbis the former champions will be targeting at winning their first silverware in two years.

While Kanbis secured a final ticket with a win over Nairobi Gymkhana, Swamibapa have a walkover into tomorrow’s match after Obuya Academy failed to turn up for the semifinal match. Swamibapa batsmen haven’t been among the top runs scorers lately, and this has been a major concern for them.

With tomorrow’s final the last event of the season, they would want their best batsmen to be back in form. Death bowling is something they can be worried of as their bowlers have been leaking runs in the last 8-10 overs. They have been dependent on their openers Alex Obanda and Irfan Karim.

However, if they fail to provide a strong start, Kanbis will have a chance to bounce back and expose Swamibapa’s middle order.Once again, Kanbis hosts will rely on their skipper and Dhiren Gondaria to provide them a quick start and if Rakep Patel and Ramesh Mepani stays till the end, it won’t be wrong to say that they will manage to set up a high score.