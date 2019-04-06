Abunde unfazed as he faces former employer in games opener

Debutants Mbooni Boys’ handball coach Juma Abunde is unmoved by the fact that they start their Kenya Secondary School Sports Association national Term 1 games title hunt against his former employer and champions St. Luke’s Kimilili at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo La Tewa, Mombasa next week.

Abunde, who guided Kimilili to reclaim the national title last year, moved to the Eastern region representatives and remains upbeat they will give a good account of themselves regardless of being pitted in a tricky pool.

Mbooni are drawn in Pool ‘B’ alongside champions St. Luke’s Kimilili (Western) and Nyanza’s Kanyawanga and a team from North Eastern.

Abunde said: ”There is always that feeling when you play your former team and I’m not any different. I know Kimilili is a strong side and they have remained intact for quite sometime but we intend to capitalise on their errors and record a win.We are making a maiden appearance at the nationals and we are keen ensure we proceed to the semi-finals and see what happens from there.”

“Kimilili are strong and they will be the trickiest challenger but we have prepared and done our homework well. It was not easy making it to the nationals but finally we did and we will draw inspiration from that.”

His opposite number at Kimilili, Wekesa Wangwa, also remained positive ahead of the games, saying they will put their right foot forward to see to it that they retain the title.

Wekesa said the team is at a good place and they were just tightening the lose ends ahead of the games.

“My team is fit and ready to defend the title. It is not going to be a walk in the park considering there are new teams in the competition. We will not underrate any squad,” he said.

Pool ‘A’ has Hospital Hill (Nairobi), White House High (Coast), 2018 semi finalists Saniak (Rift Valley) and Mang’u from Central.

In the girls category, national champions Moi Girls Kamusinga coach Patrick Lishenga said there is a lot to play for and would take the games with the seriousness they deserves.

“We will take one match at time. We don’t want to blow our own trumpet but we hope the trophy we be ours at the conclusion of the tournament,” observed Lishenga.