Kenya lose to Fiji in Hong Kong sevens opener

Shujaa lost open its opening match to Olympic Fiji 22-5 at the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday.

Paul Murunga 's chrage sput up a gallant effort but were undone by the magic of the South Pacific islanders in the hot humid conditions.

The Fijians scored four tries with the Kenya's lone try being scored by Stand in skipper Jeff Oluoch . The Fijians settled early and capitalised on a turnover with Aminiasi Tuimaba touching down on the left corner from Jerry Tuwai’s offload for a 7-0 lead.

Shujaa were punished once again for losing possession easily, Vilimoni Botitu touching down their second try of the game, crossing over after a quick side step handed him space evading Daniel Taabu who was rushing back to tackle to widen the score to 12-0Tuwai then gave Fiji a 17-0 lead when they turned over possession after Eden Agero’s stray pass. Tuwai went over under the posts with some good pace.

Andrew Amonde should have scored on the stroke of half time but was tackled a few meters shot of the line as the Fijians led 17-0 at the interval.On resumption Shuja came out firing on all cylinders and and Oluoch touched down following good work from a scrum.

The Pacific Islanders sealed the sgame in the final minutes of the match. Shujaa are expected to face New Zealand in their second match early Saturday morning before winding up the group stage phase with a match up against Australia