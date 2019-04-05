Fiji test for Shujaa

Kenya Sevens Shujaa face a stern test as they open the Hong Kong Sevens campaign against Olympic champions Fiji at 2:37pm today.

Paul Murunga has received a major boost with the return of five senior players to complement the efforts of the rookies.

Former skipper Andrew Amonde forwards, Jeff Oluoch, Dan Sikuta, Eden Agero, and Augustine Lugonzo rejoined the team after agreeing contractual terms with the Kenya Rugby Union for the remainder of the season.

Shujaa are in a relegation dogfight alongside Wales and Japan with one team set to go down. Kenya are tied with Wales on 18 points to sit 14th on the log with Japan anchoring the 16-team series with 14 points.

Kenya and Fiji have met three times this season with the South Pacific Islanders winning all; 38-7 in Dubai, 42-7 in Cape Town and 36-12 in Vancouver.

Speaking after the captain's run yesterday, Murunga, whose charges will also face New Zealand and Australia tomorrow, remains upbeat about his team's chances for this weekend.

"It's good to have the senior players back . They bring experience and will help us in our push to escape relegation,” noted Murunga

Murunga termed the match against Fiji as a tough but winnable one.

"This will be a different side from the one we have seen in the recent,” added Murunga.

"In our last tournament in Canada we had a poor start conceding 22 points if we can keep them close then we have a chance against them,” said Murunga.

Andrew Amonde believes the return of senior players will aid in their push for the three day extravaganza.

"The young players have done well under the circumstances and I am confident that with the return of the senior players the team can move higher in the standings,” said Amonde. "The key is to take one game at time. It's a tough pool and there are no easy games in the world series."

Fiji will rely on playmaker Jerry Tuwai, Alasio Naduva and Sevuloni Mocenicagi. Kenya reached the final in Hong Kong last year, losing to Fiji 24-12.