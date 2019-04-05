A lot at stake as prisons' take on Espoire

Kenya Prisons’ coach David Lung'aho has conceded that a lot is at stake as they take on VC Espoire of Ivory Coast today at the African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The Kenyans, who are drawn in Pool ‘C’, have won two matches and lost one same as their opponents of the day and Lung’aho said the team cannot allow another slip up.

“Interestingly, three teams are tied second on the standings with five points behind leaders Al Swely of Libya who have nine points although we enjoy a superior set ratio. A defeat at the hands of Espoire will definitely give them an advantage over us, something we are not ready for,” said Lung'aho.

“Our aspiration remains to reach the quarter finals and for this to happen, we have to win our two remaining matches.”

Espoire, FAP and Prisons are second in the pool.

Team captain, Ibrahim Odouri echoed Lung’aho's sentiments saying there is no easy way out apart from winning their remaining matches.

He said: “We just have to be at our best and perform well. Gladly, during our match against FAP, we didn’t start well defensively and services were not good in the earlier stages of the match but we regrouped and here we are. We want to pick from where we left and hopefully the results will favour us.”

Prisons’ recovered from Tuesday's defeat at the hands Al Swehly to post a hard-fought win against stubborn FAP of Cameroon 3-2 (15-25,25-15,19-25,25-17 and 15-8) on Wednesday night.

While Prisons will be going for the third win, their local nemesis General Service Unit will be seeking a second win having lost two matches against Nemostars of Uganda 3-2 and Asaria of Libya 3-2 before they won against AS FAG of Guinea 3-0 on Wednesday.

GSU are third on standings with five points behind Nemostars (7) and leaders Asaria (8) from three matches.