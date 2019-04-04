GSU and Prisons record wins

Local nemesis, General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons’ men’s volleyball team recorded wins as the African Club championship entered the third day in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

GSU put aside their poor start to the event having lost two of their first pool D opening matches to finally win against AS FAG of Guinea 3-0(25-13,25-12,25-14) on Wednesday.

GSU had lost to Asaria of Libya 3-2 (23-25,25-20,17-25,27-25 and 15-10) and 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 25-18, 27-25 and 15-8) against neighbors Nemo Stars of Uganda.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions GSU will now play the University of Zimbabwe on Friday as they seek to enhance their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinal slot.

GSU remain third on the standing with five points from three matches with Asaria and Nemostars occupying the first and second positions respectively with eight and seven points from the same numbers of matches.

On the other hand, Prisons’ build on their first win with a come from behind 3-2 ( 15-25,25-15,19-25,25-17,15-8) hard-fought win against FAP of Cameroon.

The warders had won their first match against Woilata of Ethiopia 3-0( 25-14,25-20,25-23) beforethey succumbed to Al Swehly of Libya 3-1(25-22,19-25,25-19,29-27 in their second match of pool ‘C’.

Prisons’ will line up against VC Espoire in what is likely to give a clear picture of how the pool will look like by the end of business on Friday.

Prisons’ are tied on the second position alongside VC Espoire and FAP with a five points behind Al Swehly who have eight points from three matches.