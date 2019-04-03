Top sprinters set for AK relay meet

Athletics Kenya have invited 200 athletes for the third AK Relay Series set for this weekend at the Nyayo Stadium.

AK vice chairman in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii said they resulted to issuance of invitations after witnessing unmanageable numbers during the first and second series held at the Nairobi West Prisons Grounds and Nyayo Stadium respectively.

World under 20 1500m champion George Manangoi leads a star-studded field for the series which Mutwii said is a precursor to the trials for the 2019 World Relays set for Yokohama, Japan next month.

Alphas Kishoyan, who was part of the 4x400m relay squad that won gold at the Africa Senior Championships in Asaba, Nigeria last year is among the seasoned sprinters invited alongside brothers Mike Mokamba and Walter Moenga, Aaron Koech, Collins Omae and Isaac Kirwa.

The men's list also has Mark Otieno, Ferdinand Omanyala, William Mbevi.

Africa senior 800m champion Winnie Chebet leads the women's cast alongside seasoned sprinters including Millicent Ndoro, Maximilia Imali, Eunice Kadogo, Grace Kidake, Hellen Syombua, Maureen Jelagat, Maureen Thomas and Eglay Nalianya.

The national trials are slated for April 13 at the Lorna Kiplagat Stadium, Iten.

"We have been having very many runners during the series which has made progression from the heats to the finals a tricky affair," said Mutwii.

"The invited athletes are among those who did well in the first two series and this has given us a picture of whom we are targeting ahead of the national trials and eventually the World Relays."

The number of teams qualifying from the World Relays has been increased from eight to 10 in the 4x100m and 4x400m races, for a total of 16 entries. For the 4x400m mixed relay, which will be contested for the first time, 12 teams will compete at the World Relays in Yokohama.