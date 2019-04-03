Oluoch says Shujaa have nothing to fear in Hong Kong

Kenya Sevens stand-in skipper Jeff Olouch insists they have nothing to fear despite being grouped alongside powerhouses Fiji, New Zealand and Australia at this weekend's Hong Kong sevens.

Shujaa have had a dismal season which have seen them stagnate at 14th on the log with 18 points. They have failed to reach the main cup quarterfinals in the six legs played so far.

Oluoch said the returning senior players have vowed to ensure the team escapes relegation, starting with this weekend's three-day extravaganza in the Far East.

“It's a tough pool but we seem to play well when our backs are against the wall so the boys are relishing the challenge and will be competitive come the weekend,” added Olouch.

Kenya open their campaign against Fiji on Friday before completing their pool fixtures against New Zealand and Australia on Saturday with the knock out rounds being played on Sunday.

Oluoch who last played for the team in Dubai in December said he is itching to get back to playing the shorter version of the game having been involved in most Homeboyz matches in the Kenya Cup this season.

"I cant wait for the action to start. In terms of fitness and conditioning, most of us are okay and as we go along, we will get used to it,” added Oluoch.

Oluoch said kick-off and defence will be the key areas to improve on in the three pool matches.

"The kick-offs have become a key component of Sevens and our defensive alignment must be sharp in all the three pool games,” he added.

Team manager Eric Ogweno said the senior players' experience will come in handy during this and next week's tournament in Singapore.

The young guys in the team have played their hearts out but are not used to the intensity and physicality of consecutive tournaments. The return of the seasoned players will aid in our push to collect as many points as possible.

The team had a swimming pool session to recover from the 12-hour flight from Nairobi via Bangkok and will do ball and skill work today.

Last year, Kenya reached the final, losing to Fiji by 31-12.