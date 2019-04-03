Ochieng to captain Chipu in Africa Under 20 tourney

Bonface Ochieng will skipper Kenya under 20 side for the Barthez Cup tournament that starts tomorrow at Ruaraka grounds.

Ochieng will be deputised by KCB's Samuel Asati. Both played during last years campaign in Namibia.

Chipu open their campaign against Tunisia at 3:30pm with champions Namibia up against Senegal at 1:30 pm.

Kenya have been losing finalists in the past two years, going down 66-24 to Namibia in 2017 in Zimbabwe and 37-18 in Windhoek.

Head coach Paul Odera expressed confidence that his charges will do the country proud.

"I'm very proud of everyone who has been in this team from the word go. Having Ochieng and Asati is good for the team,” said Odera.

Odera said the players selected are able to offer value to the team.

"The players we have selected are able to adjust to the pattern of play expected in both attack and defence. We had to get a balance of personalities as well as players who can adjust to our patterns of play,” added Odera.

Odera said it's been a tough challenge assembling players based in South Africa, England and Scotland.

"It's tough geographical challenge because a good number of our players attend school and to be in training has not been easy,” added Odera

Foreign-based Rotuk Rahedi (Oilfield College), Owain Ashley, George Kiryazi (Merchiston Castle) and Michael Brighetti (Sedburgh School) are among those named in the 25-man squad.

The final will be staged on Sunday with the winner qualifying for the 2019 Junior World Rugby Trophy to be held in Brazil.

Squad: Ian Njenga(Nondies), Bonface Ochieng-©(Kenya Harlequins), Rotuk Rahedi(Millfield College), Emmanuel Silungi(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Hibrahim Ayoo(Menengai Oilers), James Mcgreevy(Kenya Harlequins), Brian Amaitsa(Nondies), Darren Kahi(Blakblad), Samuel Asati – VC(KCB), Dominic Coulson(Unattached) Beldad Ogeta(Menengai Oilers), Owain Ashley(Merchiston Castle), George Maranga(KCB), Geoffrey Okwach(KCB), Jeff Mutuku(Kenya Harlequins), Wilfred Waswa(Northern Suburbs), Collins Obure(Blakblad), Ian Masheti(Resolution Impala Saracens), Frank Aduda(Resolution Impala Saracens), George Kiryazi(Merchiston Castle), Samuel Were(LaiserHill Academy), Barry Young(Kabras Sugar), Douglas Kahuri(Kenya Harlequins), Michele Brighetti(Sedburgh School), Andrew Matoka(Strathmore University).