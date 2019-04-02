Kisumu to host Elgon Cup

Kisumu will host the Elgon Cup rugby match pitting Kenya against Uganda in June.

This will be the first time the fixture will be played outside of Nairobi since inception in 2003.

The first leg encounter will be played at the Mamboleo showground which is currently under renovation in readiness for the match while the second leg will be played in Kampala and will double up as the Africa Gold Cup match.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) vice chairman Thomas Opiyo said the union is keen on having international matches played across the country away from Nairobi.

“Having the match in Kisumu is part of the KRU Strategies to decentralise the international fixtures.

"Other clubs are also encouraged to put in their bids to host other internationals going forward since it plays a big role in boosting their infrastructures as well as growing the game.

"Already clubs have shown that they are capable of drawing huge crowds and we have seen this from Kisumu during the Dala 7s which attracts the largest crowd during the Stanbic Bank National Sevens circuit,” added Opiyo.

The Simbas are expected to start their training session as soon as the Kenya Cup comes to an end in mid-May with Paul Odera expected to be named coach on a one-year contract.

Kisumu county governor Anyang Nyongo welcomed the decision to play the match in Kisumu.

"This is the second time we are having a launch with rugby in Kisumu county and hopefully, not the last. Our aim is to make sure we fully support sports in the county so that the nation can have a building ground for its athletes and sportsmen with support from the county. Devolution means that everyone in the country in all areas of life feels included,” added Nyongo.

Kisumu county sports executive for Tourism and Sport, Archie Alai, urged rugby fans to turn up in large numbers.

"I am excited to have the Elgon Cup come to Kisumu in June 2019. We have been looking to grow our space in Kisumu as an international sports capital and I want to warmly welcome the Uganda Rugby Union and fans at large to the region. As you all know, the governor has been pushing for this to happen and I am excited to see it come to life,” added Alai.