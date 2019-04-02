Kenyans record mixed results as the African Club show gets underway

General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons men’s volleyball teams recorded mixed results as the African Club Championship got underway in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

Local champions GSU surrendered a one set lead to succumb to stubborn Asaria of Libya 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 27-25 and 15-10) while their local rivals Kenya Prisons overpowered Wolaita of Ethiopia 3-0 ( 25-14, 25-20, 25-23).

The paramilitary side who are drawn in Pool 'D' will now play neighbours Nemostars of Uganda today as their compatriots line up against Al Swehly of Libya in Pool 'C'.

Prisons' official David Lung’aho said the match was tough but he is glad they had a good start in the competition.

“The weather here is too chilly but we are managing. It’s a good start but we are aware the match against Al Swehly tomorrow (today) will be a tough one. Despite that, we will give it our best shot,” he added.

GSU paraded Brian Melly, Abiud Kipkirui, Nicholas Matui, Cornelius Lagat, Bonventry Wekesa, Simion Kipkorir and libero Noah Bett as the team trailed the North Africans in both the technical time outs 5-8 and 14-16 in the opening set.

Watertight blocks from Lagat, Melly and Kipkirui bagged points for the Kenyans to finally overtake their opponents 20-18 and 23-21 en route taking the set 25-23.

At the second time out, GSU again fought from behind as poor service coupled with poor judgement at the backcourt gave Asaria free points to enjoy an 8-5 and 16-12 lead in the 1st and 2nd TTO respectively.

Asaria took advantage of a rather unsettled GSU to extend league 20-16 and 23-19 before winning the set 25-20 to level the set 1-1.

GSU were a better side in the third set with both departments gelling well before they bagged the set 25-17 to enjoy a 2-1 set lead.

The Kenyans looked to have put the fourth set beyond Asaria reach as they enjoyed a 15-10 and 24-21 lead but hell broke loose as they threw bungled things with just a point away from winning the set to lose 27-25 to set up a tiebreaker.

In the fifth set, it was for the North Africans to lose as they led 7-4 before teams changed sides to win the match 15-10.