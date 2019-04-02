Kenya fields 28 participants in ANOCA Games in Rwanda

A total of 28 participants will represent the nation at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) Zone V Youth Games that gets underway today in Huye, Rwanda.

Kenya has fielded teams in athletics, basketball 3x3, cycling, taekwondo and beach volleyball.

The team which was flagged off last week by the newly-appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amb. Amina Mohammed and her PS Amb. Kirimi Kaberia will compete for the title against 11 other nations.

They are— Burundi, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somali, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and hosts Rwanda. The four-day event will feature participants born between January 1, 2001, and January 1, 2003. Humphrey Kayange and Hellen Obiri are the leaders of delegation.

The athletics team include Beatrice Anyango, Judy Koskei Jepkoech, Eunice Boke, Jennifer Mwende, Enity Yeko, Brian Tinega, Stash Lesance, Francis Pesi Leshoo, James Mwanzia and Jackson Kavesa.

Mildred Cherop, Christabel Nasimiyu, Kevin Munyelele and Edward Kibet make the Beach volleyball team while the basketball 3x3 team comprise Salem Bundi, Neville Odwori, Robert Ogolla and Richard Owino.

Cycling has Megan Ivusu, Naomi Waigango, Gift Karuu, Nixon Musumba and Collins Deoff while Charles Odhiambo, Collins Munene, Mugeni Ismail, Edward Steven and Teressia Nyanja for the taekwondo squad. The games will also be used as part of the commemoration activities of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide.