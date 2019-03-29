Mugambi replaces Gangla as KRU secretary

Former Kenya Rugby Union director Ian Mugambi has been appointed in the vacant secretary general's position.

Mugambi replaces Oduor Gangla who was elected chairman last week during the KRU polls, beating Sasha Mutai by 33 votes to 20.

Additionally, he will chair the discipline and by-laws docket and will serve in the Finance and Administration Committee. Mugambi will also be in charge of media and communication

"This appointment is made pursuant to clause 10:10 of the KRU Constitution which empowers the board to fill a casual vacancy of an officer of the union,” read the statement in part.

Mugambi brings on board a wealth of experience from his previous tenure at the union as a committee member in the national squads, commercial and communication. Prior to joining the board, he was chairman of Blak Blad RFC.

Returning directors Moses Ndale and John Kilonzo will head women's and commercial committees respectively with Kilonzo set to be assisted by vice-chairman Thomas Opiyo.

Ray Olendo has been retained at the national squads' committee but this time around, he will work with Oscar Mango while Joshua Aroni will head the Finance and Administration Committee. Newly elected Muhuri Muchiri teacher Kikechi Kombo will head the development committee as he comes at the back of managing nationwide side Comras and School sides.