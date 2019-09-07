Why DP William Ruto is in dilemma over Mau evictions

If he will not intervene to stop the exercise, he will be viewed by "his people" as a powerless Deputy President, a situation that will put a dent in his bid to consolidate the vote rich Rift Valley for his 2022 ambitions.

About 10,000 families will be flushed out in the 46, 000-acre forest complex in the exercise aimed at restoring the country’s biggest water tower.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna on Thursday placed Ruto at the centre of the evictions after he disclosed that the Cabinet approved the exercise, although DP allies had claimed Environment CS Keriako Tobiko was acting on his own volition. The DP sits in the Cabinet which is chaired by the President.

“Eviction of people from Mau catchment areas has to go on to save this country, but this will happen in a humane manner. The right word is actually relocation of families and not eviction,” Oguna said.

“The process of saving Mau has to go on and that is the position of the government. It is legal and it will continue. That is the position of the government,” Oguna insisted.

However, the DP has remained tight-lipped on the matter. The last time he spoke about the evictions was a year ago.

On Tuesday, speaking at Moi Girls, Ruto only assured parents and school children in the targeted areas that their education will not been affected.

“Every child is entitled to be in school, na sio tafadhali (it is mandatory). Even those in Mau will not be left behind,” he said.

The government had ordered the closure of 15 schools domiciled in the targeted blocks, but beat a retreat and gave a 60-day grace period to allow children complete their exams.

But as Ruto remains mum on the evictions, his foot soldiers have been tearing into government, with some calling on the President to come clean on the exercise.

Others have challenged Uhuru to donate part of his family land to settle the squatters, as some claim that the evictions are targeted at frustrating Ruto’s chances of becoming President in 2022.

“It is not about tribes or regions, but a few individuals who are power-hungry…. and the issue of the referendum, lifestyle audit, corruption propaganda and now the Mau issue are all targeted at one person,” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said.

“The evictions are a targeted campaign against the Deputy President to prevent him from becoming the president in 2022,” he claimed.

Senate Majority leader and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen turned the guns on Tobiko and Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya for unilaterally sanctioning the evictions.