Why the issue of babies in Parliament is important

WHY IT MATTERS

No one is proposing that toddlers should be allowed to roam around the chamber while a debate is on. But there are important aspects to this question.

There are, of course, plenty of men (and maybe some women) around who think that “a woman’s place is on the home” – and not in Parliament, or government or business. But our Constitution includes a principle (or something stronger than a principle) that no more than two-thirds of Parliament (or county assemblies or other public bodies) should be of the same gender.

The world, in general, has made similar commitments. The Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women includes promises to ensure that women can hold public office and carry out the functions of public office “on equal terms with men”. Only six countries have not accepted this treaty as binding.

Our Constitution reflects this, with a right to gender equality in all spheres of life. Our courts have accepted that institutions must make “reasonable accommodation” — adjustments to ensure that equality can be achieved. Clearly, Parliament has not accepted this for itself.

Despite the tendency of some politicians to refer to 'flower girls', the idea of having women in Parliament is not just to brighten up the grey ranks of male MPs. While part of the rationale is that women have a right to be represented, they are there to contribute their own perspectives and that of the electorate including women. Much of the point of ensuring more women in Parliament would be defeated if the women were unable to contribute effectively.

WHAT HOLDS WOMEN FROM BEING EFFECTIVE?

There are, of course, a good number of very effective women in Parliament. But research and common experience suggest that women may have difficulty in participating in deliberative institutions such as Parliament. Male attitudes are one factor — a tendency to assume that women do not have anything worth saying. Cultural expectations about how women should behave are another — they may simply not find it easy to do what is needed to be noticed in a meeting, or to speak over heckling. Rules and practices should ensure that women are not disadvantaged. And other members may also feel hampered — persons with a disability, for example.

Facilities may be another factor: Enough toilets is a simple example (a legislature may simply not be used to catering for large numbers of women members). Somewhere where women can retreat for a while away from what is still so often a male-dominated space can be helpful.