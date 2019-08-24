Why intersex persons must count and be counted

Intersex persons are individuals born with any of a number of sex characteristics and are in between male and female.

They, therefore, don’t fall purely under the categories of either male or female, as we know it. The situation affects children and parents in a very fundamental manner since stigma and discrimination are quite high, starting from with the challenge of how to name a child in regards to sex.

It is important to note that many intersex persons continue to suffer in silence. However, this is bound to change since, for the first time in the history of Kenya and Africa, they will be counted in this census.

My journey with intersex persons started in early 2016, when someone by the name “Accepted Outcast” wrote to me on Twitter, appreciating my role as a champion for the rights of persons with disabilities.

He explained to me his predicaments and I requested he come see me so that we could talk. The following week, Mary Waithera, also known as James Karanja, together with Patrick, a grassroots community mobilizer, came to my Parliamentary office as agreed.

From the outset, I knew this matter wasn’t about disability, but sex. It was rather about the all too important and fundamental question of whether one is a man or a woman. You can imagine struggling with this very definitive form of identity.

We immediately embarked on a mainstream media awareness campaign, followed by the drawing up of a petition to Parliament on “gender identity disorder”.

At this point, even the terminology wasn’t clear, as issues raised were legitimate but not well understood. The prayers sought to have them identified at birth, be counted and recognised in law. The petition faced a lot of resistance on the floor of the House, from none other than the Leader of Majority Aden Duale, who questioned whether such people existed.

The matter was nevertheless referred to the National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security by Speaker Justin Muturi.