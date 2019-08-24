The politics of census: Why does it matter?

The arithmetic of ethnic numbers and the scramble for a share of national resources have triggered a census campaign frenzy hours to the national population count.

They're not just numbers, far from it.

Well aware of the significance of population to power and resource allocation, politicians have heightened calls for their tribes to stand up and be counted this weekend, starting Saturday at 6pm.

Security will be strengthened nationwide.

In a fresh political move, leaders are pleading with their communities to return to their native homes to enhance their share of national revenue and demonstrate their ethnic voting power.

"If you go home and get counted, then you know that your money has gone there. But if you remain in Nairobi here and you come from Kakamega County, when you want bursary go to Nairobi, don’t come to Kakamega," Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya declared.

Key opposition leaders — ANC's leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya's leader Moses Wetang'ula — have rallied their people to ensure they participate.