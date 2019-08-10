Why Punguza Mizigo is populist, misrepresents cost of governance

The campaign dubbed “Punguza Mizigo” seeks to amend the Constitution of Kenya through the popular initiative.

The rallying call of the campaign is fiscal discipline in the management of public resources.

We look at the opportunities and risks that the campaign poses to the social, political and economic development of the country. It is anchored on fiscal discipline by focussing on reducing the size of government, enhancing financial accountability and devolving more resources to the counties. The initiative is a courageous move estimated to take at least 12 months to be completed.

However, we find its proposals weak in terms of process and substance — it is not inclusive enough and it has five main weaknesses. It is populist in nature, formalises tension at the different levels of government, weak on electoral system design, silent on transition and consequential clauses, and fails to address other important reform issues such as the form of government, among others.

As a result, we propose that mechanisms to ensure that a broader, more inclusive and predictable constitutional reform process be put in place. Proposed immediate actions include restarting and pursuing a broad-based and inclusive initiative; enacting referendum legislation; reconstituting the IEBC; and developing a comprehensive constitutional amendment strategy/programme.

CRITIQUE OF PROPOSALS

It could be argued that Punguza Mizigo is a courageous move by a relatively small political party to start a national conversation. Some of the positive proposals that deserve a debate include reducing the number of representatives at parliamentary and county assembly levels; achieving gender parity in the National Assembly; improving the quorum of the Senate; and recognising the wards as the smallest unit of development.

In terms of process, the campaign could have major political ramifications. While at the moment it might be ignored as a non-starter, the danger is that once the timelines start running, other actors will be compelled to participate without any meaningful input.

Time and resources will shift towards the Bill and perhaps change the trajectory of events in the subsequent two years.

MISREPRESENTING COST OF GOVERNMENT

The Bill has been framed around fiscal discipline, at least on the face of it. The initiative presupposes that the cost of government is too high. On the contrary, the Office of the Auditor General undertook a study on the impact of the 2010 Constitution and concluded that on the whole, the cost of running government had risen but the increment was not significantly different from the previous period (Office of the Auditor General 2016).

But that does not mean that there are no issues of concern.

The Auditor General observes that the wage bill is an issue that requires intervention at national and county levels through streamlined policies.

“The public concerns about the expensive nature of the Constitution are much the result of increasing wastage of public resources at both levels of government. The growth of the public wage bill is certainly a matter of concern. It raises the need for the government at both levels to undertake austerity measures, including assisting redundant staff at the county and national level to exit the public service. This will ease the cost burden” (Office of the Auditor General 2016, p. v).

On representation, the finding by the Auditor General is that there is overrepresentation compared to other countries. Therefore, the Auditor General recommended a reduction in the size of Parliament. While the reduced size of parliament will have an impact on the cost of government, the rationale for reduction is not cost per se but overrepresentation.

How does one then go about addressing the cost of government? One school of thought is that we reduce the size of government, which begs another question, which sector?

The other school of thought is about reducing the level of corruption or wastage (Institute of Economic Affairs 2015).

Punguza Mizigo has focused on reducing the size of Parliament at the national and county levels, the number of independent commissions, wages to public and state officers and reducing the levels of corruption.

Its memorandum does not show how the proposed changes would actually lead to a lower cost of government. Further, the initiative ignores the findings of the Auditor General inviting policymakers to look at the entire public sector to arrive at the most optimal interventions.