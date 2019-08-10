Courts are trying to wrestle with the Constitution and its impact on the law

Sometimes in Katiba Corner, we try to demystify the workings of the courts as they deal with constitutional cases.

This recent headline may have mystified readers: “It's not illegal to share obscene information online, judge rules”.

Justice Wilfrida Okwany's judgment is not yet available online, but the newspaper reports seem to make it fairly clear what her reasoning was.

CONSTITUTIONAL FREEDOMS

The Constitutional recognises basic freedoms that human beings have – because we are human. They include freedom of movement, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression (whether in writing, ordinary speech, online, through works of art, or in actions such as dance or demonstrations).

Freedom of expression (in Article 33) is particularly important. On the one hand, speech (in any form) can be very disturbing. Expression of beliefs, criticism of rulers, can start revolutions. Equally, improvement in society comes about because of expression of criticisms and suggestions. A society in which no-one could express their views would be a society doomed to stagnation.

But speech can do harm. The Constitution recognises this, saying that no-one can claim special protection for propaganda for war (propaganda means information, especially misleading information pushing towards a particular result). The same is true of hate speech, statements that are inciting violence, or are stirring up hatred (or perhaps dislike and distrust) of other people because of their race, religion, language etc.

This does not mean that no other law can limit our freedoms of speech. Statements that are fraudulent and cause someone else harm would be an example. But like any law that limits a constitutionally recognised freedom, that law must satisfy Article 24 of the Constitution.

That says that any limit on a right must be reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society. And this depends especially on the purpose of limiting the right, and whether that purpose, even if it is a good one, could be achieved some other way that would not limit rights so much.

The consequences of laws limiting rights may be serious — especially if they create crimes. Such a law would not only be trying to prevent people from exercising their right of expression, movement etc, but would affect rights in other ways. A person found guilty of a crime is likely to lose property (by being fined) or lose liberty (by being sent to prison).

The Constitution is clear that only law may limit a right (not, for example, a tradition or a social rule of polite behaviour). The purpose of putting the law in writing is so that people can know what is allowed, or not allowed, and adjust their behaviour. But if the law is unclear, what use is it to the citizen? The Constitution is clear that only law may limit a right (not, for example, a tradition or a social rule of polite behaviour). The purpose of putting the law in writing is so that people can know what is allowed, or not allowed, and adjust their behaviour. But if the law is unclear, what use is it to the citizen?

Justice Okwany seems to have decided that the law about obscene electronic publications is not clear enough. The words used are first – being “lascivious or appealing to the prurient interest”. Both these tend to mean “having too much interest in sexual matters”. It is a pity that law makers director

You can perhaps begin to see the problems. First: who is to decide if someone has too much interest in sex?