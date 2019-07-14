We're telephone Kenyans: The people who are not there

Kenyans love their pyramid schemes. So they dutifully took out bank loans and invested in the Green Revolution. Since they had to work in the city and could only make quick dashes to their 'farms' on the weekends, the mobile phone became the only way to monitor their agricultural investment.

The seedlings were watered from Nairobi via the phone. Herbicides were administered from Nairobi via the phone. Fertiliser was added from Nairobi via the phone. Everything was done from Nairobi. If the greenhouse was lucky, it saw its owner a few times a month and on harvest day.

TELEPHONE RELATIONSHIPS

One of the great regrets of my life is that my relationship with my buddy Mathew was largely a telephone relationship. We lived too far apart to see each other frequently. I lived in Athi River, he lived in….well, he moved around a lot. Good luck finding him. Still, I should have made more of an effort to meet more frequently because the few times we did meet up, it was legendary.

One night, over drinks, he pointed out a dapper older gentleman wearing a dark suit and horn-rimmed glasses, standing alone by the edge of the bar counter. He was drinking whisky. The guy looked like David Mwiraria. I assumed he was a banker. But when he was out of earshot, Mathew clarified that the gentleman was an assassin responsible for a few high-profile deaths that I have heard about, and many that I never will. He did this in that conspiratorial, amused tone Mathew always adopted when he was letting you in on a secret.

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Tinder and other apps have made it so convenient to bond with another human being electronically that even romantic relationships now move rapidly from 'How are you?' to wedding bells in the blink of an eye! Love begins on the mobile phone nowadays. And when it’s over, it dies the same way.

Need a cab? You don’t have to walk around to look for one anymore. Your mobile phone will get one for you. Need a truck? Or a pick-up? The Amitruck app will get one for you at the click of a button.

TELEPHONE BANKS

Speaking of apps, the traditional brick-and-mortar banks are, at least in Kenya, old school. These banks created a vacuum when they decided that the cap on interest rates made Kenyan borrowers too risky to lend to. So the fintech industry moved in to fill the vacuum.

Consequently, Tala, Branch, Mkopo Rahisi, KCB, MPesa and many others have gradually sunk their claws into the Kenyan borrower. Not to be left behind, Safaricom has joined the party with Mshwari and Fuliza. The interest rates being charged by these apps are extraordinary. And therein lies the irony of the interest cap law; it has caused an increase in interest rates.

I could go on about telephone employees, telephone students and other kinds of telephone Kenyans, including the telephone criminals running mobile extortion and con rackets behind the safety of Kamiti prison. Nigeria even occasionally has a telephone president who runs the country from a hospital bed in London.

The point is clear; in the Mobile Phone era, we don’t have to get up to do anything. The country can operate plenty well through the mobile phone.

I was fascinated when I recently renewed and downloaded my driving licence through my phone. So even our government is gradually becoming a telephone government.

One day we will be able to vote by mobile phone. That day, we will become the electronic electorate; the voters who are not there.

Mathew would have chuckled at that. And Joe Adama would have written about it, right after calling me in the middle of the night to bounce ideas off the wall.