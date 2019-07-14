We blindly celebrate black colonial civil servants who were torturers

In 1981 in Parliament when the budget was being read, the Hon Gitu Kahengeri who sat next to me said that even if a certain permanent secretary who had come to Parliament with the president was dishing out life, he would rather die than go to him. I asked him why.

He told me that when he was detained in Manyani detention camp with his father during Mau Mau war, that particular civil servant, also being a screening officer, would knock out many a detainee’s teeth and smash their jaws with buckler punches. He was a perfect torturer whom one could never forget or forgive.

When this Kenyan served the colonial government, he tortured his fellow Kenyans who rebelled against that government.

And like other Kenyans in government, this officer did not serve Kenya. He served colonialism and subjugated fellow Kenyans to untold cruelties.

DISHONEST EULOGY

Why did the TJRC leave out of their scope of research and consideration the atrocities perpetrated by home guards against the Mau Mau when British courts were willing to accommodate them?

This week I watched one of these colonial officers eulogised by his family, children, government officers and other Kenyans who have worked for the government since colonialism.

As I listened, I was surprised that Kenyans chose only to remember the bright side of this officer and never the dark side. How I wished his unpleasant history could also be told to warn Kenyans against evil and rejecting collective good to bow to governments for self gain only.