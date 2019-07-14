Matiang’i task is to help finish Ruto, not run for president

In an old episode of a British comedy Are You Being Served? a character James Lucas inquires of another character Mr Humphries the meaning of yet another character, Mr Grainger’s, actions. Humphries responds stating Grainger’s intentions are to have Lucas sacked, but he’s too humble to sack him so Grainger will instead have his boss sack Lucas.

There are two types of bosses in the workplace: Those who would sack you without batting an eye whether or not there’s a valid reason, and those who would agonise and do everything they could to avoid having to sack you, even when there’s reason to do so.

The former are the cold-blooded type for whom nothing matters other than their own preservation and, to a lesser extent, the company. The latter are the humble type for whom loyalty and friendship colour their decision-making so they can’t fire you no matter how much you deserve to go, the Grainger type.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is our Grainger; he’s too humble to sack Deputy President William Ruto; yes, the Constitution protects the Deputy President from sacking at the whim of the President but take it to the bank, a president can effectively sack the deputy.

He can do this in a number of ways, starting from the stealthy and that’s making the deputy president’s life so miserable in office he would have no choice but to resign. On the other end of that spectrum, the president can have the deputy charged for any number of crimes, committed or otherwise, and this, in effect, will set the stage for removal from office on constitutional grounds. Several other possibilities exist in between, but let’s leave that for State House to ponder.