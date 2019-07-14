Just like Sudan and Hong Kong, it’s 50 million of us against a formidable wall

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. We learnt this law as children in the classroom, and it was introduced as a purely scientific concept. But what we learn later in life is that this calculation extends well beyond physics.

In layman’s terms, Kenyan politics today is like playing tug of war with a brick wall. However hard we pull, it feels like there is an unmovable object on the other side. We see this in the actions of those who oppose unity, the handshake, and the efforts to root out corruption.

The handshake was one such example. There was joy and relief among huge swathes of the public when President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga let bygones be bygones and showed Kenyans that there must never be a reason to be divided.

The equal and opposite reaction was strong and continues to date; those who have much to lose from divide-and-conquer politics are busy attacking the handshake from behind their wall.

And now that Uhuru has appointed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his Special Envoy to South Sudan, we are likely to see more opposition.

Bringing in a new, senior and influential figure to the inner circle is a sign of unity, on top of the fact that he is very qualified for the position. This move should be applauded, and in many corners it has been. However, once again I see the needless politicisation of the issue.

When you have a position as delicate and complex as a special envoy to an unstable neighbour, and political partisans judge the appointment not on its merits, but on the age of the envoy, you know there are some people among us who are truly lost.