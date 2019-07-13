Rift Valley shifts could spell doom for Tangatanga squad

• Soon, the lines between Tangatanga and Kieleweke will cease to be opaque and assume a crystal-clear trajectory.
• The cracks cannot be mended. The structural systems need to be left to self-destruct.
You don't have to be a political scholar to deduce what is happening in Jubilee Party. The soft underbelly of the ruling party is exposed and it is only a matter of time before it bursts.
It is the proverbial night of the long knives. The lines and the daggers have been drawn. It is bare-knuckle matches between the two JP factions pulling in different directions as the centre no longer holds.
It is no doubt; one side is shadow-boxing while the other is trying to keep the sanity. But this is all in vain because the cracks cannot be mended. The structural systems need to be left to self-destruct.
Former URP cadets and TNA brigades have their eyes trained on the mother of all elections in 2022—42 months away. And here I was thinking our in-tray is full to the brim with important things to do.
Since the handshake, 17 months ago, the opposition noise has been replaced by the ruling party's noise. The opposition is watching from within as it savours the moment.
In the Valley there has not been a dull moment since JP gave birth to fraternal twins: Tangatanga and Kieleweke.
If the events of the last few weeks are anything to go by, it is now apparent the North Rift is starting to melt.
Gideon is trying to build his team for the 2022 battle. He wants to surround himself with tried and tested leaders who can be assets to his political ambitions.
Politicians allied to Kieleweke are ready to take Tangatanga by the jugular. One of the politicians to watch in Rift Valley as the succession debate gains momentum is billionaire Zephania Kiprop Bundotich, popularly known as Buzeki.
A frontrunner for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat, the businessman who in 2017 gave Governor Jackson Mandago a run for his money has become a strong and influential voice among those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the region.
He was recently at a function attended by like-minded politicians such as Musalia Mudavadi, where he addressed the public stressing the need for unity of purpose.
Although he was an independent candidate in 2017, Buzeki was aligned to Jubilee. However, one could not fail to see his discomfort with the DP and his allies. But now, the implosion in Jubilee has placed him where he wished to be.
Now Buzeki is all systems gone as he prepares for the 2022 battle between him and a candidate who will, of course, be hoisted by the Tangatanga leadership to run for the Uasin governor seat.
Buzeki recently joined Isaac Rutto's Chama Cha Mashinani party, whose ticket it seems he will definitely use to vie for governor.
His move was a loss to the DP's side, which was counting on him to be their man in 2022. Unfortunately, Buzeki had never given his heart to the DP as he felt he had a hand in his failure to capture the governorship in 2017.
Ruto, as the defacto leader of the Tangatanga camp, has tapped a little-known politician, a Mr Chelilim, to face off with Buzeki.
From the look of things, this could be a deadly blunder for Tangatanga, what with Buzeki's popularity and deep pockets.
Very soon, the lines between the Tangatanga and Kieleweke camps in the region will cease to be opaque and assume a crystal clear trajectory.
Former Eldama Ravine legislator Musa Sirma has rejoined Kanu from ODM. He was recently welcomed back at a ceremony attended by the party's chairman, Gideon Moi. This is part of the realignments taking shape in the region.
But why did the former Moi-era minister jump ship? Gideon is trying to build his team for the 2022 battle. He wants to surround himself with tried and tested leaders who can be assets to his political ambitions.
Many a political pundit may dismiss the soft-spoken politician as lacking in stamina where politics is concerned, but this may not be the case. Sirma has represented Eldama Ravine for two terms and that is no mean feat in politics.
The DP's village mate and friend, businessman Samuel Kogo has just deserted Tangatanga and joined Kanu. Last week, Kogo was seen on TV wearing a wide smile as he hosted the Baringo Senator at his Sugoi home.
There are more politicians waiting for the opportune time to jump ship. If this trend continues, by 2022 Tangatanga could be empty.