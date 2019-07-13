Rift Valley shifts could spell doom for Tangatanga squad

You don't have to be a political scholar to deduce what is happening in Jubilee Party. The soft underbelly of the ruling party is exposed and it is only a matter of time before it bursts.

It is the proverbial night of the long knives. The lines and the daggers have been drawn. It is bare-knuckle matches between the two JP factions pulling in different directions as the centre no longer holds.

It is no doubt; one side is shadow-boxing while the other is trying to keep the sanity. But this is all in vain because the cracks cannot be mended. The structural systems need to be left to self-destruct.

Former URP cadets and TNA brigades have their eyes trained on the mother of all elections in 2022—42 months away. And here I was thinking our in-tray is full to the brim with important things to do.

Since the handshake, 17 months ago, the opposition noise has been replaced by the ruling party's noise. The opposition is watching from within as it savours the moment.

In the Valley there has not been a dull moment since JP gave birth to fraternal twins: Tangatanga and Kieleweke.

If the events of the last few weeks are anything to go by, it is now apparent the North Rift is starting to melt.