When did plotting to kill narcissistic political ambitions become a crime?

Narcissists have been described as people who attach excessive self-importance to themselves.

Their desires inadvertently become so manically and psychopathically obsessive that they fail to acknowledge reality. Instead, they thrive on and promote “alternative facts” with such finesse that they start believing their own lies. They start thinking of themselves as little gods and directly or indirectly egg on those who foolishly worship them.

Such people are so insecure that they want to control everything and everybody and when they are not in control they see a ghost in every bush they pass. For beginners, you will notice that these characteristics describe one politician in Kenya who thinks he is so important that his boss should bow before him.

I was shocked to hear the bizarre allegations of some Cabinet secretaries plotting to “assassinate” one William Samoei Ruto from Sugoi, Uasin Gishu county.

Obviously, assassination threats in a country where people, big and small, have disappeared without a trace is a sensitive issue. Most of us do not want blood on our hands. It is even more serious when such allegations come from the person who walks around with security the size of an army barrack, “prays” in churches where half the congregation is most likely plain cloth police officers and most importantly has lately acquired the title of ‘Jesus of Sugoi’, whose praise songs include “hakuna wa kufananishwa naye.”

If, as the Tangatanga minions want Kenyans to believe, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the DCI to summon the four accused CSs, he will have issued the order for two reasons. One, to ensure the plot, if any, stops and no blood is spilled. Two, to expose Ruto for his conspiracies theories and let the investigative agencies that Ruto has been bastardising do their work.

We cannot commit a lot of time to the allegations because they are not worth the paper they are written on. I strongly believe that these allegations were aimed at changing the narrative and focus from President Kenyatta’s powerfully delivered speech during the recent Akorino convention.

Whereas the media was complacent in characterising the President’s speech deliberately as an outburst, those who understand political communication acknowledge that was a master stroke. The message was spot on and within days evidence that it resonated with the people for whom it was intended was all over Ruto understood the message well and as if he must undo everything Uhuru does, he like all narcissists who think they have a magic wand for every situation quickly came up with this ridiculous “assassination” abracadabra mix it up to distract the people of Mount Kenya from the President’s message. It won’t fly.

It is one thing to want so badly to become President. While Kenyans acknowledge Ruto’s insatiable desire for State House and the fact that he has made his personal political ambitions a national emergency, his efforts to obliterate and wipe Mount Kenya leaders off the map shows dangerous signs of a petty dictator with a psychopathic manic obsession with the region.