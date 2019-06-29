Public servants at the centre of campaigns

After their meeting, the detectives, Munya, who addressed the press on behalf of the rest of the top government officials, denied any plans to harm Ruto.

The though talking CS, however, said as Kenyans, they, too, have a right to meet.

“We have made it clear that at no time have we ever met anywhere to plan to kill the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya or any other person for that matter,” Munya said,

“But we want to also confirm that we had a meeting in La Mada and we will continue meeting because there is freedom of association in this country.”

On June 14 Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs CAS Rachel Shebesh attended an Embrace rally in Murang’a county, which the host, Woman Rep Sabina Chege, was booed to tears by residents who were chanting support for Ruto.

Others government officials who attended the rally included former Taita Taveta Woman Rep Joyce Lay, who sits in the Water Sector Trust Fund board, and former Nyeri Woman Rep Priscilla Nyokabi, who is now a commissioner at the National Gender and Equity Commission

“I voted for Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto as my President and Deputy President. They are in office right now, that means they are our two leaders and they know the pain of reckless politics. They should not allow any divisions in the country,” Lay tweeted on Thursday.

Lay, who was jubilee’s Senate candidate in Taita Taveta in the 2017 elections, says there is need to ban public rallies, reckoning that divisions in government came about as a result of the formation of the various factions within Jubilee.

“Jubilee cracked the moment Kieleweke, Tanganga, Embrace and Inua Mama were formed. Those who are against the Deputy President are saying it openly. This is division,” she notes.

“We should ban public rallies. Let us all support the President. Every one of us should go back to our stations of work and serve wananchi,” she adds.

Others who have been seen attending anti-Ruto’s Team Kieleweke events include former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru who chairs the Kenya Investment Authority Board.

On May 26, during a during a church service at ACK Good Samaritan in Kasarani, Nairobi, Waweru called on the DP to stop undermining the President and told him to stop 2022 campaigns.

“Don’t talk about 2022. Tell us what you have done with taxpayer’s cash to improve the welfare of Kenyans,” Waweru said.

Former Mukurueini MP Kabando Wa Kabando, who chairs the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund, is also a man on the watch over his constant political statements targeted at the DP.

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murokomen notes that the rate at which civil servants are engaging in partisan politics is worrying.

“I find it strange that the recently appointed chairs and members of the boards of parastatals have found themselves in a situation where they can comfortably discuss or perpetuate a conversation of the President is this way and the Deputy President is that way,” he said.

“These are unprecedented things in a country where there is only one political party with one President and one Deputy President. For public servants or public officers to have the audacity to talk ill of the Deputy President is the highest level of insubordination”.