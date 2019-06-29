Are political antics, vitriol replacing projects in Nyanza?

Nyanza leaders are fighting accusations that they waste President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visits to the region in endless politicking instead of seeking development projects.

In recent weeks, the lakeside region leaders have been criticised for allegedly lacking an agenda to present the President, other than tiresome grandstanding and mudslinging.

Compared with other leaders from the region, who demand development projects in their areas during presidential visits, leaders from Nyanza are accused of wasting the opportunity and obsessing instead on 22. the electorate is offended.

When the President recently visited Kisumu, during the burial of Dorca Owino, the mother of Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, this was the agenda: referendum politics, 2022 succession, slinging mud at Deputy President William Ruto and, of course, corruption. Of developent, not a word.

Firing the first salvo, ODM chairman and Suba South MP John Mbadi urged Uhuru to ensure that he leaves in his place someone who will persist in fighting corruption.

Mbadi asked Uhuru to pray with him so that his successor will slay the dragon of corruption.

Then Senate Minority leader and Siaya Senator James Orengo urged the President to reign in on the Jubilee troops around DP Ruto and make them stop early 2022 campaigns.

Kisumu Residents Voice Association chairman Audi Ogada — a strong critic of endless campaigning during Uhuru’s visit —urged leaders instead to "shake the handshake tree so that the region can benefit from state goodies."

He said endless disruptive and pointless politics must end and appealed to local leaders to ensure that the region, which has been marginalised by the past regimes, catches up with the rest of the country in development.

“It (presidential visits) should provide a platform for our leaders to raise key issues that affect our people. Reviving collapsed industries and income-generating activities must be priorities when the President visits the region,” Audi told the Star.

He said, "Youth unemployment is a serious time bomb in the region and must be raised by all our leaders. Victims of post-election violence since Independence, police brutality, extrajudicial killings, compensation of victims are some of the other fundamental issues that should be raised.”

But speaking to the Star, a number of ODM lawmakers from the region denounced their critics, saying pleading for development projects at rallies and funerals is an old-school mindset.

They also said multi-billion projects are underway in the area since Uhuru's visit last year.

MPs Mbadi, Jared Okelo (Nyando), Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay Town) and Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul) said they were opposed to the non-issue antics people were witnessing during rallies. They are pushing for projects behind the scenes in boardroom meetings and through memorandums addressing most of the region's pressing issues

“Our critics have not taken the time to engage their minds on what we have been doing. The President has visited our region once for purposes of development," Mbadi said. "We utilised this opportunity effectively and even had a State House meeting. We sent a memorandum and the President even assigned Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to deal with us,” Mbadi said.

He pointed out that elected leaders from the area continue to meet Matiang’i and more is in the pipeline that will turn around the lakeside economy.