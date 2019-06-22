IGAD expresses concern over foreign interference in Sudan

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development has decried external interference in the Sudan, and called for all external actors to rally behind the Igad and AU mediation process.

Though a communique of the 68th Session of the Igad Council of Ministers on Sudan and South Sudan, the regional organisation said it“considers the domestic and regional circumstances that have an impact on exacerbating the existing situation in the Sudan; and underscores the urgent need to work towards reinstating order and ensuring stability in the Sudan”. Igad also denounced the shooting on June 3, in which international media reports at least 100 protesters were killed.

“After extensive deliberations on the situation in the Sudan, the Council expresses its deep regrets over the tragic incident of 3 June 2019, and calls on the TMC to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further loss of lives and further calls on all other parties to avoid actions that would escalate tensions,” the statement of the two-day Igad Council of Ministers meeting said on Wednesday.

Igad, however, did not mention the countries or entities involved in interfering with Sudan’s domestic affairs.

The council further urged on all actors to be the voice of reason and conduct themselves in the spirit of compromise and refrain from any act of violence as they work towards the timely formation of a mutually acceptable civilian-led transitional government.

And although Igad acknowledged Ethiopia PM’s efforts to mediate in Sudan, there was no mention that two opposition leaders were arrested after meeting the Igad chair on June 7.