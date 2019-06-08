Why Madaraka is yet to take us to Canaan

When Kenyans were fighting for Independence, their vision was that uhuru would deliver them from hell to heaven on earth.

The struggle for self-rule did not begin with liberation. It started with slavery in colonial Egypt and required absolute effort to overcome.

From colonial Pharaoh’s oppression, freedom fighters had to cross the Red Sea of Mau Mau war that killed many of them, who should be remembered and celebrated.

Tragically, when a meeting was organised to celebrate outstanding heroes — Dedan Kimathi, Patrice Lumumba, JM Kariuki and Waruru Kanja — it was cancelled for security reasons, a practice of the one-party dictatorship of Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi, which cannot happen today.

When Kenyans reached the desert, before they entered Canaan, the Promised Land, like Moses, Kenyatta died. But when he died, only he, members of his family and government had entered the Promised Land, while the majority of Kenyans were still in the desert, where they remain to date.

There are many reasons why many Kenyans are still in the desert but the main ones include:

Fifty-six years after Independence, Kenyans lack a Joshua to take them to Canaan. Instead of Joshua and Caleb, Kenyans have leaders whose only purpose is to steal and become trillionaires.

Without Joshua to take us out of the desert, Kenya’s dream of Canaan is no more. It is dead and replaced by most people’s acceptance that, instead of reaching the Promised Land, most will die in the desert. But will their children also die there?

Stuck in the desert, Kenyans no longer dream of heaven on earth. They accept they are in hell to stay and will remain there for a long time, as long as our leaders are overseers, hired by Satan to keep the citizens in hell.

Because Satan is a dictator, not a democrat, when he keeps us in hell, dictators under tyranny, not democrats under democracy, administer his terror.

And to ensure Kenyans do not unite in rebellion against hell, Satan has dethroned nationalism that could unite all and crowned negative ethnicity by which he keeps all divided and fighting.

How should we empower self-rule and Independence to ensure maximum benefits rather than just have them as useless ornaments?

We must ensure those in power are not just Black masters but good leaders who serve us. But as good leaders are the beginning of all development, when they limp, their followers starve and perish in destitution and endless poverty.

Self-rule will bear no fruit if the system by which we manage our economy is a jungle where the powerful eat the weak as meat eaters like lions eat grass eaters.

It is insane to think lions can be on par with sheep when the latter are the former’s food. The jungle system is our greatest enemy and hindrance to development.

It is our jungle system that breeds wealth for a few carnivores that condone corruption of eating herbivores in the name of the natural order and food chain by which the strong eat the weak.

To end corruption, victims of graft must reject the jungle system. When people accept the jungle system they also condone corruption. The two are inseparable.

When society is inherently antagonistic, hate for one another is justified by negative ethnicity that allows strong carnivores to eat weak herbivores on the pretext that they are different and created for their food.

When a government cannot resolve societal problems, it loses its right to be and must be dissolved and replaced with a better one.