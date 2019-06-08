MPs racing against time to overhaul IEBC

Members of Parliament are in a race against time to institute far-reaching reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Core to this is an attempt to fill vacancies which have rendered the commission nearly redundant, hence unable to execute critical functions.

The feeling among those pushing for the changes is that the IEBC is broken beyond repair and needs a total overhaul to restore Kenyans’ confidence in the agency.

The polls agency has been operating without commissioners following the exit of Roselyne Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and vice chairperson Consolata Nkatha.

Their exit left the Wafula Chebukati-led agency with little in its hands as, though properly in office, it cannot make key resolutions.

A team of legislators has warned that the country is at a precarious position and is susceptible to a political crisis if the IEBC status quo remains.

The Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee says there is likely to be a crisis, for instance “in the event that the country needs a presidential election for whatever reasons”.

Their concern is that the law is not clear on how to replace commissioners in the event of a vacancy at the electoral agency.

It would take reconstituting a new panel as the last one was for solely putting the Chebukati team in place. MPs have proposed changes to the panel’s composition.

“We have commissioners in office. But the process for removing them for any actual or imagined misdeed is a fairly lengthy process. If you start the process of removal, it would mean a lot to this country,” Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, the chair of the committee, said.

MPs Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Geoffrey Kingangi (Mbeere South), Ayub Savula (Lugari), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), and Christine Ombaka (Siaya) echoed the concerns.

“It is important as we engage in this process to ensure that in the event that we need a presidential election tomorrow for one reason or another, we will know how to move on,” Kioni added.

The lawmaker said the committee is of the view that the country cannot allow itself to be in a lacuna which poses an electoral crisis.

“Let us start this talk early because if we wait until 2022 nears, we will be setting up this country for failure,” Kioni said.

Three Bills have been proposed to deal with the reforms in question, even as concerns abound that the commission is yet to review boundaries. In his proposal, Kioni wants the number of IEBC commissioners reduced from seven to five while retaining the selection panel as is.