DP Ruto’s last hurdle in his 2022 presidential race

The last time the Western region appeared to come close to fully unite was in the run-up to the 2002 elections, where they rallied behind the late vice president Kijana Wamalwa under the Narc coalition.

The DP already is aware of the task ahead and his strategy is to at least get a sizeable vote in Western. He has made numerous monthly visits to the region for church harambees and inspection of government projects, and among his key lieutenants are from the region.

However, in politics, a politician can never appease everyone and this is where the DP is left in a catch-22 situation.

Perhaps the easiest route to gain favour from the two regions for Ruto is by selecting a running mate from either Western or Mt Kenya.

Should perhaps the DP select a running mate from Mt Kenya, then he will be bound to automatically ensure the Western region is heavily represented in senior positions in his Cabinet should he become President.

The same scenario is likely to be replicated the other way round should he choose a running mate from Western Kenya.

This strategy is likely to appease voters from both regions and avert any possible fall out early into his possible first-year term in office.

Also of key interest would be the coveted positions of the speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate as well as House leadership positions.

Already the likes of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, his deputy Kindiki Kithure and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa have been touted as possible running mates to Ruto.

Already Waiguru has publicly declared she has received offers to be a presidential running mate from two parties ahead of the 2022 polls.

However, she failed to disclose which these parties were but assured her supporters she will make her announcement soon at the appropriate time.

In December, one of Ruto’s most vocal ally in Western Sirisia MP John Waluke said the Luhya community had identified a running mate for the DP.