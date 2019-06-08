Court informed on human rights disappointed with gay ruling

We felt there was room for an analysis of what the court itself said in the recent case about decriminalisation of homosexual activity.

We do not have space to discuss uncertainties about meaning, so take as our starting point that the law makes it a crime for men to engage in sexual activity with each other. Almost certainly it does not make sexual activity between women a crime.

Is that law unconstitutional?

Under Article 27, no one is to be discriminated against. There is a list of specific reasons that might be used to discriminate (including race, sex, belief, and dress). But this is not the complete list but just examples.

The people who brought this case to court (the petitioners) argued that the law discriminates against gay people. The Court said essentially “no it doesn’t; look - one section says it is a crime for any person to have sexual intercourse in a certain way and the other says it is a crime for any male to do certain things. So it does not discriminate against gay men in either section.”

Heterosexual couples can express their attraction to each other in a variety of ways, including sexual intercourse, which the law has no problem with.

But homosexual couples do not have this possibility. Anal intercourse is prohibited by Section 162 and, for men, other forms of satisfaction by Section 165 of the Penal Code. So the law makes it impossible for gay couples to get sexual satisfaction in their relationship. They are discriminated against.

Not only is this common sense, but it is also in Article 27(4): “Indirect discrimination” is prohibited.

Indirect discrimination occurs when the law does not say clearly that certain categories of people cannot have or do something but that is the practical effect. That is the situation here – the law hits gay men harder than anyone else.

BYPASSING ARTICLE 24

Generally, we cannot insist on our rights regardless of the public interest. For a valid purpose (compatible with a democratic society “based on human dignity, equality and freedom”) the law may limit most rights.

But a court must look at the right, at the social purpose served by limiting it, and whether it would be possible to achieve the social purpose without limiting the right so much.

These judges know all this perfectly well, but managed to avoid carrying out this analysis, which would have required them to ask “what is the purpose being served by this law?”

They used Article 45 that stresses the importance of the family and says everyone has the right to marry — someone of the opposite sex. By the way, it does not say “gay marriage is banned”; Parliament could constitutionally pass a law legalising gay marriage.

We agree, however, that the Constitution makers were not prepared to suggest that anyone had the right to marry someone of the same sex. That right would have made the Marriage Act definition of marriage as “union of a man and a woman”, unconstitutional.

But the court says Article 45 also makes it impossible to allow gay sex. It reads Article 45 as if it said “You have no right to have sex with anyone of the same gender”.

But we all know sex and marriage do not necessarily go together. Adultery is not a crime. And though, as the court says, a long-term sexual relationship may be treated like marriage for some purposes, it never becomes a marriage and is not ended by divorce. The “thin end of the wedge” argument is not convincing.

Why does the Constitution focus on gay marriage? Surely it is because people have been resistant to the idea of a formalised union between gay people, especially one called “marriage”. Many have felt that it was somehow sacrilegious to allow gay couples to enjoy it.