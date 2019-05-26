Why Ruto allies chickened out of plot to impeach Matiang’i

A few days ago, ODM chairman John Mbadi claimed DP William Ruto allies had hatched a plot to impeach Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

"As ODM we will stand with the CS if they will dare to bring their motion in parliament. Our position is shared by the NASA affiliate parties, Kanu and the majority of Jubilee MPs who support the handshake and Uhuru’s Big FouraAgenda. We cannot support a motion anchored on flimsy grounds, hate and witch hunt," Mbadi said.

"We know the allies have had issues with Matiang'i since he was elevated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to coordinate and supervise the work of all the ministries. They fear that he would pose a serious threat to DP Ruto if he opts to contest the presidency in 2022."

This is why they are dragging the name of CS into the fake gold scam.

It has since emerged Kenyan conmen had recruited someone to impersonate Matiang'i.

They were also behind the fake demand letters purportedly written by the emir [ruler] of Dubai royal family.

It is also worth noting the man who claimed to have been conned was not even related to the ruler.

He had, however, invoked his name to scare the conmen to release his ‘gold consignment’.

The leaked audio was the major source of what was being written by the newspapers and aired by the electronic media.

But as it turned out, the DP and his allies would not wait for the investigation to be conducted.

Instead, they resorted to politicising this matter.

Listen to this; "We used to tell you our political competitors are conmen. Now they have another feather of being gold conmen. Raila should tell us what he knows about this scandal. We also want CS Matiang'i to resign because he is also an accomplice. If he fails, we will impeach him."

Besides, if this matter is properly handled, it would create a diplomatic rift between Kenya and the United Arab Emirate [UAE]. But these assertions were dismissed immediately by the government of UAE.

In a statement, the ambassador said the relations between Nairobi and Dubai remain cordial and strong.

We want to tell those who brought this story of fake gold scam with the hope of breaking this bond that they are wasting their time.

The envoy further dismissed the demand letters purported to have written by the ruler of Dubai.

"The royal family cannot write such letter and post it on Facebook and give open Yahoo address. If an official letter is written, it will come through my office and I will deliver it to the government of Kenya".

So, if the story we are hearing is true, then that is a private dispute involving two companies. Given this background, my considered view is that DP allies chickened out of a plan to impeach the CS.

They realised the motion would be defeated and the move would expose them in bad light.

The writer is a Political Analyst and Blogger.