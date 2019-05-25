Ashes to ashes: Acceptance of cremation as burial costs rise

Similarly, Tibetan Buddhists in Tibetan regions have practised sky burials for many years. The bodies are left on mountain tops to be eaten by animals, or placed on platforms where vultures devour them. After all, the spirit is gone, they say and what happens to the body doesn't matter.

Mombasa Diocese Vicar General Wilybard Lagho says the Catholic Church does not have an issue with cremation.

“It's one’s choice but ashes should not be scattered. There is no mention of cremation in the Bible but when someone dies, the soul leaves and the body remains with no value. So, there is no difference whether someone is buried or cremated,” he said.

However, Benjamin Mutungi a Pentecostal pastor in Nairobi, objects.

“Jesus was buried after he died on the cross. All fathers of faith from Abraham to Joseph were also buried. I think burying the dead honourably is the path God wishes for his people,” Mutungi said.

So, why do Hindus and Sikh cremate?

Pandit Trivedi from SSDS temple says Hindus do not believe in the bodily resurrection and the reuniting of each soul with its physical body. They thus place no importance on preserving the corpse, which is the intent of burial in Christianity and Islam.

They see the body as a prison for the soul, one that generates attachments and desires that prevent forward progress towards freedom. In Hindu funerals, therefore, the role of cremation is to sever the ties of the soul to the body that it is leaving, freeing it to move.

Trivedi, however, says babies below three months and infants may be buried for they are believed to be pure and unattached to their bodies.

Singh Khalsa-Lakhvir, a former Visual editor at the Star, said Sikhs cremate for spiritual reasons.

Since Sikhs believe that soul is immortal and does not die, he said they burn the physical and mortal remains to totally detach the soul from the body as it journeys back to its Creator.

As per Sikhi, the soul’s divine purpose is to further its journey beyond the physical.

“Cremation is done to confine the physical remains and respectfully and graciously return them to the five elements of which fire is one of them,” Khalsa said.

He noted that cremation is a dignified way to return the body to the earth, and helps absolve the family the burden of the upkeep of the grave or mausoleum. The body, as a temporary vessel for the soul, is humbly surrendered to flames to ensure nothing except its ashes remain behind to return to dust.

In the Sikh scriptures, the Guru Granth Sahib, makes a subtle reference to the physical being returned to the physical elements of earth by way of fire. Sikh philosophy lays more emphasis on the soul and not on the body, which, however, is to be respected as the abode of the Lord so long as there is life in it.

The body is thus, equally accorded with respect and dignity when it finally fulfills its mortal purpose, Khalasa said.

BUDDHISM AND CREMATION

Cremation is common among Buddhists. Because the Buddha was himself cremated, many Buddhists chose cremation.

Burial is also permissible.

CREMATION PROCESS

Cremation must be done meticulously, says Nderitu Maina, who is in charge of the Lang’ata Crematorium.

“The process takes six to seven hours and involves the burning of the body inside the coffin, in line with Health ministry regulations,” Nderitu said.

The temperature is 1,000 to 2,000 degrees Celsius.

Cremation begins at the mortuary, where a family requests and pays for a notice for cremation. This is presented to the crematorium. The coffin is then wheeled into the kiln before its heavy door, reinforced with mortar, is shut and the diesel-fuelled fire lit at the head of the coffin. A body requires about 40 litres of diesel to burn fully.

The family selects one member to light the fire.

Maina said the few bones left and the ashes are then taken to the mortuary for collection by relatives in urns.

“The ashes weigh between half or quarter a kilo,” he said.

Families can choose to have their relatives cremated at an open kiln as they watch or at a closed one.

Some people want their ashes scattered. Others want urns in a family tomb.